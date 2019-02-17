Boy scouts in the Mahoning Valley pay tribute to the armed forces Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

(WKBN) - Some young scouts in the Mahoning Valley are paying tribute to the armed forces by learning some of their skills.

About 150 Cub Scouts joined their leaders at Camp Stambaugh in Canfield to salute the armed forces.

They went through 12 stations that simulated how some of the armed forces train.

Leaders say it's important for the scouts to respect service members, but also to shake off some cabin fever caused by the cold weather.

"This time of year the cubs are experiencing cabin fever and they need to get outside. And being in the outdoors is a big part of scouting. It teaches them scout skills, teamwork, and lets them have a little fun too," said Tim Sandor of Boy Scouts of America.