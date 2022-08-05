LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — Raising animals takes a lot of hard work, and for two 4-H members at the Columbiana County Fair it all paid off at last night’s auction.

Kaitlyn Bondoni only expected to get $8 a pound for her dairy-beef feeder Elmo. It was to her shock and surprise when she got about $50 and it’s all going to cancer research.

“It was really heartwarming when all these people came together and started bidding on my animal that didn’t get grand or anything special,” said Bondoni.

For 17-year-old Bondoni, her donation to the Ohio James Center for Cancer Research is personal. They helped her dad, Michael, when he was diagnosed with colon cancer.

“Last year was my first year at the fair without my dad. Me and my sister decided that we were going to raise money with a dairy beef feeder to donate,” said Bondoni.



Her sister got $25 a pound for her cow and she got a little less. But this year, she beat their record and raised over $32,000.

After subtracting the funds she spent on raising Elmo, some of the money will also go to a scholarship fund at Alliance Schools in her dad’s name. The rest she’ll hand-deliver to the doctors that helped her family.

“I love to give back to the people that helped me get three and a half more years with my dad,” said Bondoni.



She plans to continue her legacy, but Kaitlyn wasn’t the only one breaking records at the fair. 14-year-old Henry Pitts sold his steer, Teddy, for over $43,000.

He said he’ll put the money towards his education.

“I had no clue how to feel. I turned around and I saw $31 and… I didn’t know how to feel,” said Pitts.

All 1,412 pounds were bought by David Catlett and Mike Conny. Catlett said they’re both from Minerva and he’s watched Pitts grow up and wanted to do something positive for the family.

“He’s a knowledgeable young man that’s on the right path and we’ll get behind that any time we can,” said Catlett.