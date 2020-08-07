Bowling in a pandemic: Boardman alley makes changes so bowlers can play safely

Ohio allowed bowlers to start playing again in May, but it's the first time since March they're able to do that at Camelot Lanes

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman bowling alley reopened this week.

Ohio allowed bowlers to start playing again in May, but it’s the first time since March they’re able to do that at Camelot Lanes on Route 224.

“We wanted to make sure that when we opened, we can open in a matter that was safe for our customers and our staff,” said Bob Smith, who owns the business with his wife, Pepe.

While many alleys have been open since May, the Smiths said they’ve been working on some renovations that include new sanitary procedures.

“We built a concierge ball area, so people don’t put their fingers in random balls and are able to select one just for themselves. We’re very proud of that,” Pepe said.

They said to limit contact, customers can now go online to reserve lanes, shoes and even food before coming to the alley.

“All you have to do is walk in the door. We have signs here that will tell you which lane to go to. Everything will be ready for you if you do a pre-reservation,” Bob said.

He also explained the rules when it comes to wearing a mask.

“When you’re down on the lanes, you don’t have to wear a mask. When you’re up here on the concourse where you’re interacting with other people, when you’re in the bathroom or game room, you wear a mask. You must wear a mask.”

Ohio still has a limit of ten people in a group. The Smiths said they are still trying to figure out how to make things work with league play and parties.