AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A Copley man believed to have killed three Youngstown men who were found dumped on the side of the road — each bound, gagged and shot in the back of the head — has been indicted by a Summit County grand jury.

An 18-count indictment handed up Tuesday charges 58-year-old Elias Gudino of Copley with six counts of aggravated murder; three counts of murder; two counts of attempted aggravated murder; one count of attempted murder; four counts of kidnapping; one count of having weapons while under disability; and one count of tampering with evidence, along with additional specifications for firearms.

Gudino is currently jailed without bond. No future court dates have been set.

Read the full indictment below:

Authorities believe Gudino kidnapped the three Youngstown men and brought them to Summit County, where they were found to have been bound, gagged and shot in the back of the head on March 9.

The bodies of Inmer Reyes, 25, and Victor Varela-Rodriguez, 31, were found along Cordova Avenue near Redbush Road in Akron. The body of 35-year-old Domingo Castillo-Reyes was found along Wright Road in Copley.

A fourth victim who survived the ordeal told police he was also kidnapped from the Youngstown area along with other three men. He was shot at along Wright Road, but not actually struck. He pretended to be dead until his kidnappers drove away.

Police found that man walking in the rain along Collier Road the following morning, making his way back to Youngstown.

Later that afternoon, as the surviving victim and police searched for the home where the men were held, the victim spotted and identified Gudino. Gudino came to the police station voluntarily, and police found more evidence linking him to the killings.

Police believe other suspects were involved in the killings.