CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Middle school teacher Robin Protain and her students have spent the past year gathering up garbage bags full of caps.

Thursday, they loaded them into a big truck. The caps will then go to a recycling plant and be transformed into picnic tables, giving students and staff a place to sit outside and hold classes.

“We have been collecting through our students and through the community bottle caps and lids. Kids collect them, we sort them, we clean them and they bag and weigh them until we have enough for the tables,” Protain said.

Collectively, enough caps and lids were gathered to make three tables for the school.