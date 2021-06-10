Boscov’s will close Thanksgiving Day

(WKBN) – Boscov’s will be closed on Thanksgiving Day this year. The company announced the decision Thursday.

According to the release, they said since COVID-19, Boscov’s primary focus has been the health and safety of coworkers, customers and the communities it serves.

“The pandemic has required enormous efforts from our associates and they’ve more than earned this time off,” said Jim Boscov. “In addition, I hope that closing on Thanksgiving Day once again becomes an industry tradition allowing our coworkers the ability to enjoy an uninterrupted Thanksgiving Day with their families.”

Boscov’s will announce revised holiday shopping hours and its list of deals closer to the holiday shopping season.