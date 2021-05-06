Boscov’s plans 3-day grand opening at Eastwood Mall

Each day will feature special promotions

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A grand opening event is planned for the new Boscov’s department store at the Eastwood Mall.

The three-day event is planned for Thursday, Oct. 7 through Saturday, Oct. 9.

“The delayed opening gave us time to put together a wonderful three-day grand opening celebration created uniquely for the Mahoning and Shenango Valley communities,” said Jim Boscov.

Each day will feature special promotions:

  • Thursday, Oct. 7 – Charity Day – Shop for a Cause: Make a $5 donation to your favorite participating non-profit and you’ll be the first to see the new Boscov’s and the first to shop for all the Grand Opening specials. There will also be a free gift. If you’re a registered non-profit in the area and want to participate, email communityrelations@boscovs.com to learn more.
  • Friday, Oct. 8 – Family Fun Day and fireworks: Free family activities and entertainment capped off with an enormous Boscov’s Boom fireworks show.
  • Saturday, Oct. 9 – Ribbon-cutting ceremony and party.

