Boscov’s opens doors in Niles, taking lead in growing new retail space in U.S. during pandemic

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The wait is finally over. Boscov’s is open at the Eastwood Mall. Opening a department store during a pandemic is such a big deal that this celebration will last three days.

The doors opened at 10 a.m. and foot traffic has been nonstop.

“This is everything we’ve hoped for and then some. People have been lining up since 6:45 this morning to get in. By the time the doors opened at 10 o’clock, there were 600 to 800 people at the doors and they keep coming in,” said Joe Bell, Eastwood Mall spokesperson.

Boscov’s is believed to be the only major U.S. retailer to open a new store during the pandemic. Bell said that Boscov’s is successful in opening during current conditions because they are bringing something that has been missing from the retail scene.

‘They are a traditional department store. They provide something that has long vanished from the retail scene. We are talking about departments that are well stocked. They have over 200 associates here who are knowledgeable about the products. They know what to do and they are there to help you,” Bell said.

CEO Jim Boscov said the plans fell into place for the Niles store. He said the spot was available, which was the former Sears store, and he has done business with the Cafaro Company before, calling them “a very good family to deal with.” He also called Youngstown and Warren their kind of towns — places that would appreciate what they do.

The grand opening also coincides with Charity Day. Shoppers can make a $5 donation to their favorite participating non-profit.

Live music, prizes and free gifts are also part of the grand opening event.

Friday is Family Day when family-fun activities are planned. The first 5,000 customers will receive a “passport to savings” for a local eatery.

A ribbon cutting, parade and fireworks are planned for Saturday.