Boscov’s Inc. coming to Eastwood Mall

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Eastwood Mall announced their new anchor store coming to the complex during a press conference Monday morning.

A Boscov’s Inc. department store will be going into the old Sears’ location.

They are expected to open in about nine months and add about 300 jobs. They will be located in the former Sears location, which has been vacant since 2018.

Mall executives told 27 First News about the press conference last week. They said it would be a major retailer who has never had a presence in the Valley before.

Boscov’s has been in business for 104 years. They are similar to a department store, selling sweaters, suitcases and shoes.

What separates Boscov’s from other stores is that they also sell candy, toys and appliances and also offer free gift wrapping.

Boscov’s plan to open sometime in the fall of this year.