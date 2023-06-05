WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Fire Department promoted a new Lieutenant.

Lieutenant Bryan Binko was sworn in at City Hall Monday.

Lieutenant Binko has been a member of the fire department for 21 years. Chief Ken Nussle describes him as a leader and a mentor.

Binko says he is honored to serve his city.

“It’s where I was born and raised, so if I can do anything for the city, it’s great. Do my time, get my 25 years in, do a little bit of time in the drop, and if I can pass on some of my knowledge to these younger guys, I’ll be happy,” Binko said.

Binko says he wants to show younger firefighters how to do the job and share what veteran firefighters taught him.