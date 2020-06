Crews were called just before 1 a.m. to the church on Wilson Avenue after a booth in the parking lot

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters were called to Mt. Zion Baptist Church Tuesday to put out a fire.

Crews were called just before 1 a.m. to the church on Wilson Avenue after a booth in the parking lot caught fire.

The fire was put out quickly.

No injuries were reported.

The cause is under investigation.