“Boom Boom” Mancini signs bottles of bourbon in Poland

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini was in Poland on Saturday, signing bottles of his bourbon.

The famous boxer treated fans to the personalized bottles at the Giant Eagle in Poland, offering many people the perfect Father’s Day gift.

If you did not get the chance to get a signed bottle, Boom Boom will be at the Niles Giant Eagle on June 15, over Father’s Day weekend, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story said he will be coming to the Niles Giant Eagle on Father’s Day. Rather, he will be there on June 15. We regret this error.