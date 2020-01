The EPA has been called out because the gasoline went into the Mahoning River

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A bookmobile hit a gas pump in Warren, sending 30 to 50 gallons of gasoline spewing out.

It happened at the Circle K on Parkman Road.

The Environmental Protection Agency has been called out because the gasoline went into the Mahoning River.

Firefighters diked the storm drain to prevent a further spill.

WKBN is at the scene, working to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.