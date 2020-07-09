Booking photos released in Youngstown murder case of man found in burning SUV

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two men were arrested by U.S. Marshals Wednesday in connection to the death of a man found inside a burning SUV. Now, their booking photos have been released.

Julius Kimbrough, 43, of Humboldt Avenue, and Dawond Roddy, 36, of West Lucius Avenue, were both arrested Wednesday on charges of aggravated murder.

Both men are charged with the death of a man found July 1 in a burning SUV on McGuffey Road.

The victim’s body was so badly burned that police and investigators with the Mahoning County Coroners Officer have not yet been able to confirm his identity. Police did say they were able to trace the SUV to an address on the South Side.