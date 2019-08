The event is from 1 to 4 p.m. at Tod Park, but registration begins at 12:30 p.m.

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – School has already started for some in the Valley, but there’s still time to get free school supplies.

Saturday, there is a Bookbag Giveaway at Tod Park in Girard.

It’s set to run from 1 to 4 p.m., but registration begins at 12:30 p.m.

You can get a number to save your place in line and then enjoy face painting, crafts and free food.

The bookbags will be given out after 3 p.m.

The event is rain or shine.