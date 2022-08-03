

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There was plenty to celebrate Wednesday at the Youngstown Parks and Recreation camp.

About 150 young people took part in the annual summer book celebration at Wick Park.

It’s an annual event with help from The Rotary Club of Youngstown, Mahoning County Land Bank, and the Love Your Neighbor Block Watch.

Each age group received books with stories that would interest them.

All of the groups involved are interested in seeing the children succeed.

“It’s really about the experience but to supply them with books for them to be able to read, for them to remember that a friendly Rotarian shared a book with them, and to help them succeed,” said Rotary Club spokesperson Sharon Letson.

All of the children also received school supplies.

This was an important project for the Rotary Club of Youngstown which supported the renovation at Wick Park for its 100-year anniversary and wants to see the children become successful adults in the Valley.