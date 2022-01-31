WEATHERSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Over the past week, there has been a resurgence in book bans across the country, citing inappropriate language and themes.

Weathersfield Local Schools Superintendent Damon Dohar says he doesn’t like when classics are thrown by the wayside. In the past month, a Tennessee school district voted to remove an award-winning graphic novel about the Holocaust and another district banned To Kill a Mockingbird.

“We strive to keep the classics here. We also keep a very good outlook on what’s good for students — thought-provoking and age-appropriate material,” Dohar said.

Dohar said books haven’t been banned from Weathersfield. To Kill a Mockingbird is still available in the school library. The school adheres to state guidelines on choosing materials for classes, which has recently included more non-fiction material.

“You also have your To Kill a Mockingbird, 1984 to Animal Farm — All these are kind of classics that we’ve always used that meet the state standards that are required,” Dohar said.

He says it’s important to teach students to explore literature, including books with heavier themes — on their own — and as families see fit.

“You have to teach students to look at both sides of every story and gauge and guide their own growth in that,” Dohar said.

WKBN First News reached out to other school districts on the topic, but we have not heard back as of this report.