Bond set for Youngstown man jailed for third time in a month

Rozier posted bail Monday after he was arrested April 24 following a chase, but he was taken back to the jail on Thursday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Jaquon Rozier spent all of last weekend in the Mahoning County Jail and is poised to spend this weekend locked up also unless he can post bond — for the third time in just over a month.

Rozier, 24, was arrested Thursday along with his girlfriend, Shaquala Harmon, 27, who is pregnant with his child, after police were called about 12:10 p.m. to their Oakwood Avenue apartment for a fight.

Both were arraigned Friday in municipal court on a first-degree misdemeanor count of assault for each.

Judge Carla Baldwin set bond for Rozier at $10,000 and allowed Harmon to be released on her own recognizance. Both were ordered to stay away from each other.

Reports said when officers arrived at the apartment, Rozier was sitting in a car that had all four tires flattened. He was arguing with Harmon, who was covered in mud.

Both told police they began arguing as Rozier was moving his things out of the apartment.

Harmon told police Rozier choked her and dragged her through the mud. She told police she got a knife to defend herself.

Rozier told police he was attacked first by Harmon with the knife, and he cut his hand when he tried to take the knife away from her. Even with all four tires on his car flattened, he still tried to drive away, reports said.

Harmon had a knife in the pocket of her hooded sweatshirt, and police took it without incident, reports said.

Rozier managed to post $10,000 bail Monday after he was arrested April 24 following a chase where police say he crashed a car and led officers on a foot chase across Interstate 680.

On March 27, he posted $15,000 bond on a weapons charge following an arrest for improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. That case has since been bound over to a grand jury but has yet to be heard.

Assistant City Prosecutor Gene Fehr told Judge Baldwin under normal circumstances, he would oppose Harmon being released on her own recognizance. She has past arrests for felonious assault and domestic violence.

More defendants than usual have been given low bonds or recognizance bonds recently because of the COVID-19 crisis.

Reports said there were children ages 9, 3 and 2 in the couple’s apartment as the fight went on. Those children were given to a relative.