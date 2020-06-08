Bond set for Youngstown man charged with threatening police over the phone

Baldwin pleaded not guilty via video arraignment to a charge of aggravated menacing

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown man who reports said threatened police over the phone was arraigned in municipal court on Monday.

Judge Carla Baldwin set bond at 10% of $1,500 for Scott Maxwell, 39, who pleaded not guilty via video arraignment to a charge of aggravated menacing.

Maxwell also was issued an order not to contact the officer he spoke to.

Reports said Maxwell called the shift supervisor’s office about 12:30 p.m. on June 3 and said he was upset city police were “tailgating” him.

Maxwell told the officer who answered the phone that if a police officer followed him again he would slam on his brakes, get out of his car, pull the officer out of the cruiser and beat him up, reports said.

According to the report, Maxwell told the officer that police “are the problem and this is why we have riots.”

Maxwell gave police his name over the phone, reports said. He is on probation for a 2019 domestic violence conviction for domestic violence.

He was supposed to attend anger management counseling but it is not clear if he did, reports said.