YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond has been set at $1 million for a man accused of killing his brother.

Judge Renee DiSalvo set the bond for Larry Tarver, 49, who was arraigned on a charge of murder for the death of his brother Telly Smith, 45.

Smith was found shot to death about 1 p.m. Sept. 24 by officers doing a welfare check at a Hughes Street home. Police believe he had been dead for several days.

Tarver was taken into custody Wednesday.