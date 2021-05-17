Bond set for Youngstown man accused of assaulting infant, mother

The baby had visible injuries to her face, reports said

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond was set Monday at $50,000 for a man accused of assaulting a baby and the baby’s mother.

Emmanuel Hill, 23, of Magnolia Avenue, was arraigned before Judge Renee DiSalvo on charges of felonious assault and child endangering.

He was arrested about 8:25 a.m. Sunday after police were called to an apartment in the 600 block of Magnolia Avenue for a report of a man and woman fighting in a yard.

Officers were told the woman was holding a baby girl who was bleeding from the lip, reports said.

When police arrived, they couldn’t find anyone there but they were told the couple was now at an apartment on nearby McBride Street.

When officers got there, reports said the woman was holding the baby, who had cuts and bruises on her face and head.

The woman also had cuts and bruises and Hill was holding a toddler, reports said.

Reports said Hill appeared to be drunk and could not give a clear answer as to what was going on.

The woman told police Hill hit her and the baby, reports said.

The baby was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center and the Mahoning County Childrens Services Board was also notified, reports said.

Reports were not clear as to the relationship between the woman and Hill.