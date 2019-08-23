Bond set for Youngstown council candidate who faces OVI, child endangering charges

Police said McDowell appeared to be suffering an overdose at the time of the crash

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown Third Ward council candidate will have to post $8,500 bond if he wants to get out of jail.

Adrian McDowell appeared by video arraignment in Youngstown Municipal Court Friday.

He was arrested Thursday morning after crashing his car on Woodford Avenue.

Police said McDowell appeared to be suffering an overdose at the time of the crash. There were three children in the car at the time.

The judge entered a plea of “not guilty” on his behalf.

He’s facing charges of OVI and child endangering charges.