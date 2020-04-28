Bond set for woman charged in 2017 murder in Youngstown

Moore filed a motion on her own behalf Friday asking Judge Maureen Sweeney to modify her bond so she can be released from the jail

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — In an unusual twist, prosecutors said Tuesday they are not opposing a motion by a co-defendant in a 2017 murder case to allow her bond to be modified so she can be released from the Mahoning County jail.

All Lyric Moore would have to do is be able to post a $1 million bond.

Moore, 24, has been jailed with no bond since March of 2017 on aggravated murder, aggravated burglary and tampering with evidence charges for her role in the Feb. 20, 2017 shooting death of Zachary Howell, 40.

Howell was found shot to death in the back of a burning SUV behind a vacant house at Edgar and Knapp avenues on the East Side.

A co-defendant, Terrell Martin, 40, pleaded guilty March 6 to murder and other charges in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court and was sentenced to 18 years to life in prison.

Moore filed a motion on her own behalf Friday asking Judge Maureen Sweeney to modify her bond so she can be released from the jail. A copy of her motion was not available Tuesday; however, inmates are filing motions every day asking to be released because of the COVID-19 crisis.

Writing for the prosecution, Assistant Prosecutor Michael Yacovone has no objections to Moore’s request. He then suggested a bond of $1 million.

Moore has refused to cooperate with police despite being given multiple chances to do so and hindered their investigation, which is why Yacovone asked for a high bond.

Police said Moore and Martin teamed up to rob Howell and they got him out of his house in Campbell before shooting him and setting the SUV on fire.

Police found Moore’s phone at the crime scene and were able to link her and Martin to the case because of that.

Howell’s body was burned so badly that a DNA sample had to be used to confirm his identity.

Trial in the case had been set for March 26 but was continued because of the closures affecting the county because of COVID-19. Records do not show a new date.