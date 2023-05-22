YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond was set today at $1 million for a woman accused of fatally shooting the 13-year-old daughter of a friend on Friday.

Shamara Green, 29, of Liberty, was arraigned in municipal court before Judge Renee DiSalvo on charges of murder and felonious assault. A preliminary hearing is set for next week.

Green shook her head as the judge announced her bond via video hookup from the Mahoning County jail.

Green is accused of killing London Jones and wounding a man in the foot during a shooting about 12:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Carroll Street on the South Side.

Police said a group of adults was fighting in the street when Green fired several rounds from a gun. London was standing on the sidewalk at the time the shots were fired and was struck.

She was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center, where she later died.

Green was arrested a few hours later. Police said she was taken into custody after being questioned several times, but they refused to comment on how she was specifically taken into custody.

Investigators said more charges against others are possible.

Green also has a no-contact order for the person she is accused of wounding in the foot.

At a press conference Friday, police expressed frustration with several witnesses who they say lied to them and also because a 13-year-old girl was at a late-night party with adults who were drinking.

London’s death is the second in little over a month where a person under 18 was shot and killed. A 15-year-old girl was killed April 15 following a birthday party at a Southern Boulevard restaurant after two groups of people had been arguing on the internet. Police have arrested a 20-year-old man and a 16-year-old in that case. Police have not ruled out more arrests.