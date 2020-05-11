Bond set for woman accused of breaking into East Side home

Denise Molina was arraigned on first degree felony charges of aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond was set today at $30,000 for a woman accused of breaking into an East Side home in April.

Denise Molina, 59, was arraigned before Magistrate Anthony Sertick on first degree felony charges of aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary. She was arrested over the weekend after a warrant was issued Friday.

She is presently in the Mahoning County jail.

A man told police he and his fiancé were asleep about 1 a.m. April 15 inside their McClure Avenue home when they were awakened by their dog barking and found Molina in their home.

According to reports, Molina had a tire iron and damaged a lamp before she ran out of the home.

Although she faces a robbery charge, a report attached to her criminal complaint did not list what, if anything, was taken.