Bond set for Vernon Twp. man charged in fatal accident involving granddaughter

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Vernon Township man accused of running over his granddaughter and killing her appeared in court on Tuesday.

Calvin Barger, Jr., 55, is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and DUI.

Tuesday morning, he entered no plea to both charges.

Police say his blood-alcohol level was .094 when he was arrested Sunday. He was pulling out of his driveway on Milligan East Road when he backed into Kaleeha Queen, who ran in front of the vehicle.

Queen was flown to Akron Children’s Hospital in Akron where she passed away. She was almost 17-months-old.

A family member says she was a happy child who was always smiling. They also say Barger’s grandchildren meant the world to him.

Barger’s bond was set at $75,000.