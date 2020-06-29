Bond set for theft suspect police say led store clerk, customers on foot chase through Youngstown

The woman and several customers chased Huston on foot across Glenwood Avenue, reports said

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man caught earlier this month for stealing socks, T-shirts and tire repair accessories following a chase was arraigned in municipal court on Monday.

Judge Carla Baldwin set bond at $2,500 for 23-year-old George Huston, of South Schenley Avenue, on a first-degree misdemeanor charge of theft.

Hutson is in the Mahoning County Jail on that charge as well as others from different jurisdictions.

Huston was charged after a June 14 chase that started at the Family Dollar on Glenwood Avenue. Police were called to the area about 3:25 p.m. for a report of a theft.

An employee told police she was coming in the store to start work when Huston walked past her carrying a basket of socks, T-shirts and several bottles of Fix A Flat he had not paid for.

The woman and several customers chased Hutson on foot across Glenwood Avenue, reports said.

Huston led the makeshift posse to Reel Avenue, where he went in the back of a house and came out in the 700 block of West Indianola Avenue.

There, Huston dropped the basket but picked up a tree branch, which he used to hit the employee chasing him. She then punched him in the mouth.

Huston ran to Griselda Avenue, where he eluded those chasing him by jumping in a van that then drove off. He was arrested several days later.