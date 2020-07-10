Bond set for suspects in Youngstown murder case involving body found in burning SUV

The victim's body was found un a burning SUV in a heavily wooded area near McGuffey Road

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond was set Friday at $1 million each for two men charged in the July 1 death of a man found in a burning SUV on Youngstown’s far east side.

Julius Kimbrough, 43, of Humboldt Avenue, and Dawond Roddy, 36, of West Lucius Avenue, were both arraigned in municipal court on charges of aggravated murder before Judge Carla Baldwin.

The two were arrested this week for the death of a man who was found about 9:20 p.m. in a burning SUV in the 3300 block of McGuffey Road.

The man was so badly burned that police and coroner’s investigators have still not released his name until tests can be completed to verify his identity.

However, police were able to identify the owner of the SUV and are operating under the

assumption the owner is the victim.

An affidavit for both men filed with their murder warrants said Kimbrough was at a home on Oak Lane with the victim and asked the victim if he had a gun.

When the victim said he did, Kimbrough then shot him several times, the affidavit said.

The affidavit says Dowdy helped Kimbrough bundle the victim in blankets and put him in the SUV, then drove to a heavily wooded area of McGuffey Road, where they set it on fire and left.

Firefighters called for a brush fire discovered the SUV and the body and called police.