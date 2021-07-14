Bond set for suspect in stabbing on Youngstown’s north side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond has been set for $100,000 for a suspect in an early morning stabbing Monday on Youngstown’s north side.

Amber Kornegay, 25, was arraigned on a charge of felonious assault before Judge Carla Baldwin in municipal court.

Kornegay was arrested after a woman was stabbed early Monday at an apartment in the 1400 block of Fifth Avenue.

Assistant Prosecutor Gene Fehr asked for a high bond, saying that the victim is still in the hospital recovering from multiple stab wounds and is afraid of the victim.

Police would not comment on the circumstances surrounding the stabbing. An incident report was not made available.