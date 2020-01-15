Bond set for suspect in downtown Youngstown stabbing

The victim was stabbed after a fight over a stolen cell phone, a witness told police

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A suspect in a stabbing early Tuesday morning in downtown Youngstown is in the Mahoning County Jail on $20,000 bond.

Michelle Jones, 48, was arraigned Wednesday in municipal court on a charge of felonious assault before Magistrate Anthony Sertick. She has a preliminary hearing next week.

Reports said police were called a 9 W. Boardman St. apartment early Tuesday and found a woman who had been stabbed several times on the ninth floor.

A man who lives in an apartment there told police that Jones was arguing with the victim over a stolen cell phone. He said when the women began arguing, Jones stabbed the victim several times.

Reports noted that the man who was talking to police was also cleaning up the apartment where the crime scene was.

Jones was found later Tuesday at her Jackson Street home in Campbell by U.S. Marshals. Reports said she had a pocket knife in her pocket when she was arrested.