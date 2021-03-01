Bond set for suspect in Austintown bank robbery last week

Since his arrest the defendant had his bond revoked in another case

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond was set today at $8,000 for a man accused of robbing a township bank last week.

Robert Porter, 45, of New Middletown, was arraigned via video in Mahoning County Area Court 4 on a third degree felony charge of robbery before Judge Scott Hunter.

Porter is a suspect in the Friday robbery of a Premier Bank branch on Kirk Road. Reports said he walked in about 4 p.m., robbed the bank, then left.

A couple of hours later, reports said a car he was driving at the time of the robbery was found on fire at Winsdor Avenue and Loveland Road in Youngstown. He was found a few blocks away at a fire station on East Midlothian Boulevard.

According to reports, Porter was taken into custody because his description matched the description of the person who robbed the bank.

Even if Porter can post the bond, he will remain in the Mahoning County jail because, after his arrest, a bond he had a pending for a fifth degree felony theft case in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court was revoked.