Bond set for suspect accused of shooting girlfriend on Youngstown’s West Side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond was set at $50,000 Wednesday for a man accused of shooting his girlfriend Tuesday evening.

Danny Duley, 45, was arraigned before Judge Renee DiSalvo on a charge of felonious assault for the shooting of a woman just before 7 p.m at a home on the West Side.

The woman, who is in her 30s, was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center and is expected to recover, said Detective Sgt. Michael Lambert, lead investigator on the case.

Lambert said the two are in a relationship and share a child together. The shooting was the result of an argument between the two, Lambert said.

Duley was not at the home in the 1800 block of South Schenley Avenue, which a property search at the Mahoning County Auditor’s Office shows is registered to Duley, when officers first arrived. He did, however, come back, which is when he was arrested.

Assistant City Prosecutor Kathy Thompson told Judge DiSalvo that Duley has a theft conviction from 1999 and an arrest for escape in 2001, but other than that, he has no prior criminal record.

If Duley can post bond, he is required to be on house arrest. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim and to stay away from the house.