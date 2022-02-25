YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond was at $10,500 for a Cardinal Mooney High School student accused of bringing three guns to school Wednesday.

Dante Thompkins Miller, 18, was arraigned Friday in municipal court on three charges of illegal conveyance or possession of a deadly weapon in a school safety zone. He is due back in court March 4 for a preliminary hearing.

Thompkins Miller was arrested at the school about 11 a.m. Wednesday after police received a tip he had three handguns with him. Officers recovered all three guns, one of which was loaded.

Investigators said there was a reason why Thompkins Miller had the guns, but they did not want to say what that was because the case is still under investigation.

He was arrested after he was interviewed by detectives and members of the department’s Family Services Investigative Unit.