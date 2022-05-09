AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Bond was set Monday for an Austintown woman accused of child endangering.

Kaitlynn Wilson is facing charges in connection to a 4-year-old girl who investigators say showed signs of malnourishment and evidence of neglect.

Wilson’s bond was set at $15,000.

Reports said the father, Nicholas Tigges, was previously charged with felonious assault and child endangering against the victim’s twin brother.

Police say they were called to Akron Children’s Hospital last week after Tigges’ four-week-old son came in with several head injuries.

Judge Scott Hunter had ordered Tigges to stay away from both children should he be able to post his $500,000 bond.