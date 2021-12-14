BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond was set at $17,500 each for two suspects from Michigan accused of trying to scam cashiers at the Doral Drive Wal Mart last week.

Terrance Rimmer and Jahiem Person-Ferguson, both 18 and both from Flint, Mich., were arraigned Tuesday via video hookup from the Mahoning County jail before Judge Joseph Houser in Mahoning County Area Court in Boardman on fifth degree felony charges of telecommunications fraud and possession of criminal tools and misdemeanor counts of contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a minor, resisting arrest, obstructing official business and theft.

They are expected to have preliminary hearings Thursday,

The two, along with a 17-year-old who is also from Flint, were arrested Dec. 9 at the Wal Mart after reports that they were trying to scam cashiers out of merchandise.

The three were using fake gift cards and debit cards to purchase items without actually paying for them, reports said.

Reports said Person-Ferguson presented a cashier with a plain white card that looked like a credit card and said the card was a “cash card,” and the cashier had to select cash on her register as her form of payment for the card to be accepted. He even showed the cashier what he claimed were instructions that were on his phone.

By selecting cash on the register, the register would then believe that cash had been accepted as payment, although the card would not be accepted, reports said. The men would then return the items to another Walmart and use the receipts in the scam purchase. Since those receipts said they paid in cash, they would get cash when returning the items, reports said.

Reports said when Person-Ferguson saw police, he dropped the bags he was carrying and tried to run but was tackled right away. Rimmer also tried to run, but he was tackled as well, reports said.

The juvenile ran into a bathroom and hid in a toilet stall, reports said. One of the officers went into the stall next to his and told him to come out and he did, reports said.