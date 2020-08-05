Grand jury to get case of man accused of pointing gun at officer in Youngstown

The judge found probable cause to bond over charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and obstructing official business

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Wednesday, Municipal Judge Carla Baldwin bound over two of three charges to a Mahoning County grand jury against a man accused of pointing a gun at a Youngstown police officer.

Judge Baldwin said she would take under advisement a felonious assault charge against Mark Colpetro, 20, of East Midlothian Boulevard, but she did find probable cause to bond over charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and obstructing official business after a preliminary hearing Wednesday.

Colpetro was arrested by U.S. Marshals last week on warrants for a July 23 incident in which vice squad officers said Colpetro pointed a gun at one of them while they were at a Birch Street home on the South Side.

Officer Chris Staley of the vice squad testified they were there to investigate numerous gunfire complaints and gunshot sensor activations at the home. Staley said he was in the driveway when Colpetro came out a side door with a gun and pointed it at him.

Staley testified he did not have his gun drawn, so he retreated to the porch of the home for cover and Colpetro ran inside.

Later, Staley testified Colpetro and another man and a woman were seen running out of the back of the home. The man was caught, but Colpetro got away. It is unclear what happened to the woman.

Officer Jimmy Hughes, Jr., another member of the vice squad, testified he saw Colpetro holding what looked like a gun when he was running away.

Under cross examination from defense attorney Lou DeFabio, both officers testified Colpetro never said anything, never threatened anyone or ever fired the gun.

This is the second time Colpetro has been arrested on accusations of pointing a gun at a police officer. The first time was in October when he was accused of pointing a gun at an off-duty officer who was working security at a South Side and was investigating gunfire nearby.

Colpetro posted $45,000 bond in that case, had it revoked, reinstated, then revoked again after he failed to show up for a June court hearing.

