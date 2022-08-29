YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Bond was set Monday at $500,000 for a man accused of a shooting death Friday.

Jacques Peterman-Oliver, 45, was arraigned before Judge Renee Disalvo in municipal court for the death of a man Friday.

Police and the Mahoning County Coroners’ Office have not yet released the victim’s name.

The man was shot about 9 p.m. at a gas station at Logan and Saranac avenues. Police said Peterman-Oliver then put the body in his car, drove to the police department, left the body in the car and turned himself in.

Chief Of Detectives Capt. Jason Simon said police have still not been able to determine a motive for the shooting.

“That’s the one thing we don’t know about yet,” Simon said.

The death is the city’s 16th homicide of 2022. At this time last year, Youngstown had 22 homicides and 31 for the year.

Peterman-Oliver will have a preliminary hearing Sept. 6.