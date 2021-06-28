Bond set for man facing complicity charges in Youngstown homicide

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man charged in connection with a Youngstown homicide will be staying in the Mahoning County Jail.

Michael Collins, 25, appeared in municipal court Monday afternoon.

He’s charged with complicity in the shooting death of Kesean Bunch on June 6. Bunch was found shot to death about 2 p.m. in a parking lot at Glenwood and West LaClede avenues.

Collins was arrested on June 25.

His bond was set at $250,000 cash surety.

Police issued an aggravated murder warrant for 24-year-old Khayree Williams for the death of Bunch.

He has yet to be taken into custody.