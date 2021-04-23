Bond set for man facing 103 counts of stalking

In court prosecutors said there are over 30 victims in this case

(WKBN) – Jamie Longnecker appeared in court today for his bond hearing.

The Berlin Township man and his mother face over 100 charges of related to stalking.

In court Ken Cardinal, Assistant Mahoning County Prosecutor, said there are over 30 victims in this case.

Authorities say Longnecker and his mother, Karen, devised a complicated scheme to harass and intimidate.

A cash security bond was set at $50,000, but Longnecker is currently being detained by federal authorities for firearms charges.

Longnecker is to have no contact with victims if released.

We have reached out to his attorney for a statement.

Deputies arrested Longnecker last September.

He’s accused of sending pornographic and threatening messages for several years to a young woman.