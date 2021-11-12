Bond set for man charged with assaulting Youngstown police officers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond has been set at $20,000 for a man accused of assaulting city police officers Wednesday.

Carlos Valentin, 30, was arraigned in municipal court before Meghan Brundege on a fourth-degree felony charge of assault on a police officer and two first-degree misdemeanors of misconduct at an emergency and resisting arrest.

Valentin was arrested about 8:35 a.m. Wednesday at Willis and Edwards avenues. Reports said officers had to revive Valentin with two doses of the opiate antidote naloxone, but he kept trying to stand up and he kept falling down.

The officers decided to put him in a cruiser because it was taking a long time for an ambulance to arrive and Valentin struggled further, reports said. Reports said he was swinging his arms and kicking at officers and he was put in the cruiser but got back out.

Police tried to put him in again, and this time, he reportedly bent back the arm of an officer and managed to escape one more time. He fell to the ground face-first but refused to release the officer’s arm until he was stunned, reports said.

Reports said it took 35 minutes to arrive from the time police were called.

Assistant City Prosecutor Kathy Thompson asked for a high bond because of Valentin’s criminal record, including a 2015 conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated assault for which he was given a three-year prison term in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Thompson said Valentin has arrests dating back to 2010 for charges such as aggravated robbery, felonious assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Valentin pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanors. He is expected to have a preliminary hearing Nov. 19.