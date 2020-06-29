Bond set for man charged in Youngstown stabbing

Local News

Young, 53, of Market Street, was arraigned on a charge of felonious assault

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Melvin Young, charged with felonious assault in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond was set at $35,000 on Monday for a man charged with a stabbing in Youngstown Sunday morning.

Melvin Young, 53, of Market Street, was arraigned on a charge of felonious assault before Judge Carla Baldwin via video hookup from the Mahoning County Jail, where he has been since he was arrested.

Police were called about 7:25 a.m. Sunday to St. Elizabeth Health Center for a report of a man in the parking lot with several stab wounds.

Reports do not say how Young was linked to the crime or why he was arrested.

A little over a year ago, Young was arraigned on a felonious assault charge for an incident that occurred on June 20, 2019, where a man lost an eye.

He managed to post 10% bond and the case was bound over to a grand jury which indicted him.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award