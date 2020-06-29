Bond set for man charged in Youngstown stabbing

Young, 53, of Market Street, was arraigned on a charge of felonious assault

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond was set at $35,000 on Monday for a man charged with a stabbing in Youngstown Sunday morning.

Melvin Young, 53, of Market Street, was arraigned on a charge of felonious assault before Judge Carla Baldwin via video hookup from the Mahoning County Jail, where he has been since he was arrested.

Police were called about 7:25 a.m. Sunday to St. Elizabeth Health Center for a report of a man in the parking lot with several stab wounds.

Reports do not say how Young was linked to the crime or why he was arrested.

A little over a year ago, Young was arraigned on a felonious assault charge for an incident that occurred on June 20, 2019, where a man lost an eye.

He managed to post 10% bond and the case was bound over to a grand jury which indicted him.