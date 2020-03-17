Bond set for man charged in shooting death of Youngstown mother

If Daniels does post his bond, he must be on electronically-monitored house arrest

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — One of six defendants accused in the shootings death of a Youngstown mother last February has been granted a $500,000 bond while he awaits sentencing.

Judge Anthony Donofrio granted the bond to Martize Daniels, 19, after a hearing Monday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Daniels was originally charged with aggravated murder for the Jan. 24, 2019 shooting death of Crystal Hernandez in her McBride Street apartment as she was clutching her son.

Five others were also directly charged with her death, but prosecutors dropped those charges and he pleaded guilty Jan. 20 to a charge of felonious assault for another shooting related to the case.

At the plea, prosecutors said Daniels had not been at the crime scene where Hernandez was murdered.

The other five defendants in her death are still awaiting trial.

Police said Hernandez was killed in retaliation for a shooting by her boyfriend and another person.

Of those two, one man pleaded guilty and was sentenced and the other defendant was murdered in December. Police said his death was unrelated to the case.

If Daniels does post his bond, he must be on electronically-monitored house arrest.