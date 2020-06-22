Bond set for man charged in fatal Youngstown shooting

Randolph is expected to have a preliminary hearing next week

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond was set Monday at $1 million for a man arrested Friday for a double shooting in Youngstown where one of the victims died.

Daron Randolph, 25, was arraigned before Judge Carla Baldwin in municipal court on charges of aggravated murder and felonious assault.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force arrested Randolph Friday at a home on East Lucius Avenue on warrants charging him for the shooting that led to the June 15 death of 27-year-old Kiondre Davis.

Police said Davis and his cousin were at a home on E. Florida Avenue when a man approached and fired several shots before running away.

Davis was found on the front porch, while his cousin was found wounded in the kitchen. Police said the cousin was able to identify Randolph as the shooter.

Randolph is expected to have a preliminary hearing next week.