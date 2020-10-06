Bond set for man charged in Campbell shooting death

Charles Jennings was charged with murder shortly after Quincy Little was shot to death early Monday morning

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond has been set Tuesday at 10% of $750,000 for the suspect in a shooting death early Monday morning.

Charles Jennings, 28, waived his preliminary hearing until Oct. 29 on the advice of his attorney, J. Gerald Ingram before Judge Patrick Cunning at his arraignment in municipal court on a charge of murder.

Ingram argued for a lower bond, saying his client has no prior criminal record, had joint custody of his child and the facts of the case could lead a person to conclude he acted in self-defense.

Judge Cunning declined to lower the bond, saying the charge is “serious” but he did say the issue could be revisited at a later date.

Jennings was charged with murder shortly after Quincy Little, 27, was shot to death about 1:30 a.m. Monday in a parked car behind a house in the 100 block of Woodland Ave.

Police said Jennings was at the home with a woman when Little came over and began breaking the windows on Jennings’ car while Jennings was inside.

Jennings came outside and the situation escalated before Little was shot.

Jennings was at the home when police arrived and was taken into custody there.

More stories from WKBN.com: