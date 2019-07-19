Bond set for man at center of child porn investigation in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man arrested in a child pornography raid appeared in Youngstown Municipal Court Friday.

A judge set Nicholas Yukon’s bond at $16,500.

Wednesday, the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force, FBI and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation went to his home along South Hazelwood Avenue with a search warrant.

Initially, police said he would not come out, but officers finally arrested him.

Yukon is facing various charges, including tampering with evidence and obstruction.

More charges are pending.