Bond set for man at center of child porn investigation in Youngstown

A judge set Nicholas Yukon's bond at $16,500

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man arrested in a child pornography raid appeared in Youngstown Municipal Court Friday.

Wednesday, the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force, FBI and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation went to his home along South Hazelwood Avenue with a search warrant.

Initially, police said he would not come out, but officers finally arrested him.

Yukon is facing various charges, including tampering with evidence and obstruction.

More charges are pending.

