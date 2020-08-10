Bond set for man arraigned on gun charges

Hosea Hodges was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and improper handling of a firearm

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond was set today at $10,000 for a man arraigned on gun charges in municipal court who wad arrested late Sunday on the South Side.

Hosea Hodges, 18, of Miller Avenue, was arraigned before Judge Carla Baldwin for charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and improper handling of a firearm.

Hodges was arrested after police were called about 11:20 p.m. to Jean Street and Ivanhoe Avenue for a suspicious vehicle.

According to reports, a neighbor told police that someone in the vehicle had threatened to shoot him two nights before.

Reports said Hodges was in the driver’s seat and he got out of the car when police arrived. When police asked him if he had a gun he started to walk away real fast but police caught him and handcuffed him.

Inside the vehicle, police found a loaded .40-caliber handgun and an additional magazine of 9mm ammunition, reports said.