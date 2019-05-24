Bond set for man accused of Warren bar shooting, Howland robbery

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The man accused of a bar shooting in Warren and an armed robbery in Howland went before a judge on Friday.

Bond was set at $750,000 for Ryan Rulong.

He’s facing attempted murder, felonious assault and aggravated robbery charges.

Prosecutors say Rulong fired the gun that hurt three people at the University at Larchmont bar earlier this month.

Rulong was arrested during an investigation into a robbery at the TrueNorth gas station in Howland. Investigators say they tied Rulong to that crime as well.