HARTFORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Bond was set at $500,000 for a man following a series of incidents in Trumbull County.

Derrick Moore, 27, of Campbell, was in court Thursday morning on multiple charges including felonious assault, aggravated menacing and vandalism. Police arrested him Tuesday.

Police said he wrecked during a chase with Hartford Township officers.



Investigators said Moore threatened a family and got in a fight with a worker at the Yankee Lake Inn.

Moore is due in court next week.