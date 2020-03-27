Bond set for man accused of stealing a car, leading a chase

A woman using an ATM about 7:40 p.m. at a 100 E. Federal St. bank told police Roth jumped in her car while it was running and drove away

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Friday, bond was set at $5,000 for a man accused of taking a car Thursday from a woman in downtown Youngstown and leading police on a short chase.

Jeremiah Roth, 19, of Columbus, was arraigned via video from the Mahoning County jail before Judge Renee DiSalvo in municipal court on a fourth-degree felony charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle. He remains in jail.

A woman using an ATM about 7:40 p.m. at a 100 East Federal Street bank told police that Roth jumped in her car while it was running and drove away, according to a report.

The woman left her phone in the car and police tracked it to the WRTA station on West Federal St.

Police spotted the car but Roth drove away to the Water Department on West Avenue, reports said. He was cornered in the parking lot and taken into custody there.

Assistant Prosecutor Kathy Thompson told the judge Roth had convictions in October for assault and in January for misdemeanor receiving stolen property. She asked for a bond because she said he still commits crimes even though he is on probation.