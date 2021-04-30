Bond set for man accused of shooting pizza delivery driver in Liberty

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Bond was set at $150,000 for the man accused of shooting a pizza delivery driver during a robbery in Liberty.

Tre Vaughn Powell faces charges of aggravated robbery and felonious assault in connection to the shooting of Orlando Soto on April 15.

Investigators say Powell ordered pizza with his cell phone to a home on E. Montrose Street in Liberty. When the driver arrived, he ordered him to the ground and shot him in the lower back, the criminal complaint states.

Police arrested Powell on Thursday.

A second suspect, Jermaine Stroughter, Jr., 22, is facing charges of complicity to felonious assault, complicity to aggravated robbery and carrying a concealed weapon.

Police say Stroughter acted as the “lookout” and helped plan the robbery.

Powell is due back in court for a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. Wednesday.